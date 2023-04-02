Disney’s The Lion King is already the fastest-selling production in the Sunderland Empire’s long history and it’s created a real buzz in the city’s culture quarter, with a ripple effect that’s spreading to local businesses as it entertains thousands of Mackems, whilst also bringing in audiences from around the region.

The huge blockbuster production, so huge the Empire is one of only a few theatres in the country big enough to host it, is in the midst of its run and it’s giving the touring cast and crew the chance to really get to know the city, instead of travelling to a different venue every week.

And the stars say they’re getting a warm Wearside welcome.

Richard Hurst (Scar), Thandazile Soni (Rafiki), Kyle Richardson (Simba), Nokwanda Khuzwayo (Nala) and Jean-Luc Guizonne (Mufasa), who lead The Lion King - Musical UK and Ireland tour on Sunderland Empire's stage. Photo by David Wood.

Matthew Forbes is back in the city as the loveable Zazu after previously impressing with his puppetry in War Horse at the Empire.

"It’s a magical show, that’s the same as you’ll see on the West End or Broadway, with a cast of 150 touring company and 232 puppets, from shadow puppets to a life-size elephant,” he said. “It really feels like we’re bringing the African Serengeti to Sunderland.”

The opening of the show is a real trademark, which sees a Noah’s Ark of animals ascend to the stage from the back of the stalls, giving the cast the chance to soak up the excitement of the audience.

Matthew said: "In the opening number, Circle of Life, I’m one of the last on stage which means I stand at the back for the majority of the song and I can really take in the response from the audience, which is incredible, people smiling, adults calming children down, children calming adults down.

Richard Hurst (Scar) and Matthew Forbes (Zazu) in Disney's The Lion King UK & Ireland tour. Photo by Johan Persson

"Some of the best effects happen in that scene, it’s exquisite, and for people in the aisle they get to be brushed by an elephant.”

He added: “The joy of the show is that it’s so artistic, it’s not just people in costume, it’s beautiful art and stunning puppetry. It’s storytelling in all its forms, a real chocolate box of things.

"It’s about loss, friendship, loyalty, knowing your place in the world, good vs evil but not in a panto way, and it’s really heartfelt.”

Speaking about the comical African red-billed hornbill he portrays, Matthew said: "He’s so much fun to play. He was obviously voiced by Rowan Atkinson in the film and he has some of the best one-liners. What’s great on tour is that we also add in local references, which the audience love, it makes the show personal to their home town.

Nokwanda Khuzwayo as Nala in Disney's The Lion King UK & Ireland tour

"I’ve been out and about, to Roker beach and Marsden and to the bars and restaurants around the theatre and there’s a real buzz about seeing the show and you can really feel the energy in the room. It’s great to do a long run, because we’re not just living out of a suitcase.

"This is only the second UK tour in the show’s existence and we feel a huge responsibility when performing. Everyone knows Disney and The Lion King. It has a special place in my heart and in the hearts of the audience and we have to honour that. There’s no star in the show, the show is the star.”

Nokwanda Khuzwayo plays powerful female lead Nala.

“I walked out of the theatre and could hear two ladies talking about The Lion King and I wanted to run over and tell them I was in it,” said the actor about the palpable excitement surrounding the production.

The show is running in Sunderland until May 6

"She’s unsure but she really finds her way,” she says of her character who plays a pivotal role in the story. “I felt like I was shy as a person, but I’ve really grown playing her. The company really support us too, as a performer and for our mental health, as we’re all away from home.”

"Mane” man Kyle Richardson plays Simba.

“The Sunderland audiences are loving it so far. We’ve seen children dancing along in their seats, there’s been a great acceptance here,” he said.

It’s a particularly special casting for Kyle who’s worked his way up the ranks.

"I was in the swing in Madrid, then came to the UK and was swing understudy as Simba, then took over the role of Simba in December, which has been incredible,” he said. “I first saw the show when I was 15 / 16 and I knew then this is what I wanted to do.”

Kyle and Nokwanda have created a bond backstage which translates on stage.

Disney's The Lion King. Photo by Deen van Meer

"There’s no story without Nala, she really moves the story forward. If the story is Simba, it’s Nala that writes it,” says Kyle.

"It has to be real on both sides and we’ve built a friendship on and off stage, you have to trust that person, especially with the lifts.

“The great thing about long runs is that we really get to know the audiences, you develop a relationship with them. This is a really beautiful theatre too, it really fits the show.

"We have to remember that sometimes this could be someone’s first experience of theatre so we make sure we give the best performance we can each time.”

