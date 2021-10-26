The health group which is backing the quest to find the best in Wearside industry

That’s the view of the NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group which is backing the Portfolio Awards and its officials say they are looking forward to recognising ‘the outstanding contribution businesses make across Wearside and East Durham’.

David Chandler, chief officer and chief finance officer, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Our focus is to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Sunderland, and we recognise the importance of a thriving local economy and how this significantly contributes to healthier outcomes for people.

"At the heart of this, is the welfare of employees and positive working environments that businesses put in place. That is why we have chosen to sponsor of the Employer of the Year award.

"This award recognises excellence in this area and highlights the value and benefits of supporting our employees.”

This year's competition is the first to be held since the pandemic struck.

Now in their 15th year, the Sunderland Echo is proud to present the Portfolio Business 2021 Awards which are a celebration of excellence within the business sector.

Sunderland City Council is once again the headline sponsor and we are also delighted to welcome on board Artventurers, Gentoo, the North East Autism Society, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Thompson Waste Management, Sunderland College, University of Sunderland, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, and the North East Business and Innovation Centre in Sunderland.

The Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.