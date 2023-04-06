The 15 best places for Good Friday fish and chips in Sunderland, according to Google Reviews

It’s a seasonal tradition that’s almost as popular as Easter Eggs – a Good Friday fish lot.
As people prepare to queue for their favourite Easter dish, here’s a round up of the top-rated chippies in and around Sunderland, according to Google reviews, with a rating of 4.4 or above.
1. Fountains, Carley Hill
Regularly voted as the best for fish and chips in the city is Fountains in Carley Hill and it has the top spot on Google reviews with 4.9. A reviewer said: "FISHING FABULOUS! Never tasted fish and chips quite like it, I’m 30 year old and have eaten at many fish and chip takeaways / restaurants in my time but this place is incredible. Lovely traditional takeaway with excellent staff both serving and chefs, extra great value for money!" Photo: Stu Norton
2. Daniela's fish bar, East Boldon
A stylish and modern chippy, Daniela's is one of the most-popular independents in East Boldon and it has a high rating of 4.8. A reviewer said: "Daniela's Fish Bar takes fish and chips to a new level. The shop is spotless, clinically clean with immaculate white decor. The front door's wide and there's sufficient space inside the shop to make it a wheelchair friendly area." Photo: google images
3. The Hut, New Silksworth.
Coming in at No 3 with a rating of 4.7 is The Hut in New Silksworth, which has long been a favourite in the city. One reviewer praised it for its traditional approach saying "Proper fish and chip shop, no pizza, no kebabs, as a lot of shops do now." Photo: Stu Norton
4. Crozier, Monkwearmouth
Another chippie institution in the city is Croziers, in Crozier Street, Monkwearmouth, which comes in at 4.6 overall. A reviewer said: "First time at Crozier chippie..won't be the last. Best fish/chips and scampi..super fresh and tasty. Excellent. 10*" Photo: Stu Norton