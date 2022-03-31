The 13 Sunderland businesses awarded four and five star food hygiene ratings since February, according to the Food Standards Agency
A total of 13 premises across Sunderland have been rated four and five stars for food hygiene since February 2022.
Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these Sunderland businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out assessments.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.
SR1
Pop Recs Ltd, 172-175 High Street West, Sunderland, SR1 1UP – rated five stars on February 8, 2022.
King's Flavour, 4-5 Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated four stars on March 1, 2022.
Subway, Phoenix House Unit 5, Union Street, Sunderland, SR1 3BT – rated four stars on February 8, 2022.
SR2
Ryhope Manor Care Home, The Old Vicarage, Stockton Road, Sunderland, SR2 0LS – rated four stars on February 21, 2022.
SR3
Sunderland College Bede Campus, Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 4AH – rated five stars on March 7, 2022.
Hope Bank View, Dene Street, New Silksworth, Sunderland, SR3 1EB – rated five stars on March 7, 2022.
Heron Foods, 1 Anthony Road, Sunderland, SR3 3HG – rated five stars on February 15, 2022.
SR4
Diamond Hall Junior Academy Breakfast Club, Well Street, Sunderland, SR4 6JF – rated five stars on March 1, 2022.
Papa Johns Pizza, 28 Saint Luke’s Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NQ – rated five stars on February 16, 2022.
SR5
Carnival House, Saint Hilda’s Presbytery, The Kings Road, Sunderland, SR5 2JD – rated five stars on February 16, 2022.
Pizza Night, 25 Redmond Road, Sunderland, SR5 5PJ – rated five stars on February 9, 2022.
Balti Express, 1 Castellian Road, Sunderland, SR5 3BE – rated four stars on March 7, 2022.
SR6
Monkwearmouth Academy, Torver Crescent, Sunderland, SR6 8LG – rated five stars on March 9, 2022.