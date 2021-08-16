Sunderland Software City is creating 10 new jobs as it sets up a new Enterprise Team to focus on supporting the start up and growth of digital businesses in the region.

The new team will focus specifically on helping people explore and develop their digital business ideas, with help ranging from raising awareness about the possibilities of starting a business to delivering tailored business support.

Software City is also expanding its other departments with new roles to deliver more activities, include helping non-digital businesses adopt technology through the Digital Pathfinders programme and raising awareness of STEM careers within schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Software City CEO David Dunn.

“There is a real desire across the region to create a pipeline of new digital tech businesses and we’re working with a number of partners to make this a reality,” said CEO David Dunn.

“To bring this from plan to fruition we are recruiting a broad number of new roles. We’ve deliberately made many of the jobs suitable for people who never thought they could help tech sector growth – such as our engagement specialists, who reach into communities not normally linked to tech business creation.”

Sunderland Software City has also partnered with the new Department for Education’s Digital Bootcamp pilot which aims to help more than 500 people to build their digital tech skills and access jobs in new and existing companies across the region.

“The Digital Bootcamp project is a true step change initiative and is an opportunity for individuals from all backgrounds to access employment in the burgeoning regional sector” said Jill McKinney, Head of Skills at Sunderland Software City.

It is hoped that the work of Software City, delivered alongside other regional stakeholders, will create 2,000 new businesses by 2026, bringing thousands of new digital tech sector jobs to the region.

Seven of the enterprise roles are currently live on the Software City website, with opportunities in the wider team following shortly.

Alongside the published vacancies, Software City is hosting one-to-ones for anyone curious about the opportunities within the new Enterprise Team. You can find these on Eventbrite.