Take a look at the finalists in our first ever Wearside Women In Business Awards
A fantastic first ever Wearside Women In Business Awards is reaching its final stages.
And as the countdown begins to the grand finale, here’s the line-up of finalists who are still in the running for honours.
They all made it on to the awards shortlist after a rigorous judging process which lasted for hours.
The end result was a shortlist full of exceptional stories and outstanding people.
We have chosen the elite in categories such as ‘Start-up Business’, Women In Business, Female Apprentice, and Contribution To The Community.
There are shortlists as well in the Women In Education, Mentor Of The Year, and Inspirational Woman Of The Year categories.
We will also be revealing winners in lots of other sections on the day of the grand finals. Watch out for them in the Echo soon.
In the meantime, thanks go to the wonderful sponsors of our first ever Wearside Women In Business Awards. They include Sunderland BIC, Gentoo, Club Zest, TCL At Home, MBC Arts Wellbeing and UK Fostering North East.
The Wearside Women In Business Awards finale is held on Thursday, September 26. Finalists will gather for a glittering occasion at the Ramside Hall Hotel.
We will have a media team at the event to bring you full coverage of the proceedings, complete with interviews and photographs of all the winners.
A week after the finale, watch out for a supplement with further coverage of the awards.
And here is that first ever shortlist for our brand new awards.
l Start Up Business of the Year (sponsored by BIC);
Tracey Woodhouse & Helen Lumley.
Bex Lapping Love and Light Venture.
Sooz Roper.
Club Zest.
l Women In Business Award (sponsored by Gentoo);
Fiona Simpson.
Karen Dickman.
Joanne Ibbitson.
Natasha McDonough.
l Contribution to the Community Award (sponsored by MBC Arts Wellbeing);
Louise Riddell.
Lisa Peverley.
Corrinne Kilvington.
Jeanette Husband.
Women in Education (sponsored by Durham County Council);
Janine Marshall
Emma McDermott
Christina Armstrong and Fiona Waistell.
Joanne Anderson.
Mentor of The Year (sponsored by The Bridges);
Denise Hepplewhite.
Sharon Wilson.
Laura Middleton.
Inspirational Woman of the Year (sponsored by Learning Curve);
Louisa Lloyd Galey Allen.
Donna Young.
Jeanette Husband.