Support Local: More Sunderland businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Echo readers

Well, why not try out some of these businesses in and around Sunderland as part of your new year’s resolution to “support local” in the 12 months ahead.

There’s no better recommendation than that of a loyal customer, so we called on the Echo readers to shout out the businesses they love.

Echo readers have been shouting out their favourite local businesses.

If you’re looking to try new places this year and add some favourites to your list, why not start now with some of these suggestions.

Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Sunderland Echo readers. Click here to add your own to the post.

There were too many reader suggestions to fit in one story – click here to take a look at our previous Support Local round-up. Don’t worry if you can't see your suggestion here. We will publish another further instalment in future.

Armageddon Fit Strength and Conditioning Academy, Riverside Road: Recommended by Michelle French

Bella Esthetica Ltd, Newcastle Road: Recommended by Tina Reid

Can You Hackett, Redhouse Community Centre: Recommended by Katrina Pennock

Claudia Ann’s Floral Design, Sunderland: Recommended by Tanya Ferguson

The Confidence Coach, Austin Boulevard: Recommended by Louise Hopkins

Delton Pet Supplies, Leechmere Industrial Estate: Recommended by Emma Gregory

Effects 2 Decorators, Sunderland: Recommended by Gail Dixon

Helen Russell Photography, Sunderland: Recommended by Helen Little Russell

Ironed Out, Washington: Recommended by Lisa Burnand Wake

Jamie Lewis Joinery, Grindon: Recommended by Aiden Renney and Christopher Renney

Maine Road Garage, Southwick Industrial Estate: Recommended by Andrew Murley

Milanos Pizzeria, Leechmere Way: Recommended by Rob Trewick

Nice Curry Chinese Takeaway, Dundas Street: Recommended by Shaun W Snowdon

Paticake.Patisserie, Thornhill Crescent: Recommended by Amanda Smithson

The Regale Tavern, Hendon Road East: Recommended by Trace Ratcliffe

Roker Plastering, Sunderland: Recommended by Helen Little Russell

SEM Alloy Wheel Restoration Specialist, Southwick Industrial Estate: Recommended by Jules Mc

SparTan Sunderland, Trimdon Street: Recommended by Nichole Kelly and Natalie Young

TyneWear Waste Management, covering Sunderland and Newcastle areas: Recommended by Amanda Brown

The Waxing Room, Foyle Street: Recommended by Lenny Adamson, Sarah Milton and Rebekka Victoria

Woofs n Scuffs, Washington, Seaham and STACK Seaburn: Recommended by Allison Moore

