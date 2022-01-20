Support Local: More Sunderland businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Echo readers
Do you aim to shop more locally and show your support to independent businesses in your area throughout 2022?
Well, why not try out some of these businesses in and around Sunderland as part of your new year’s resolution to “support local” in the 12 months ahead.
There’s no better recommendation than that of a loyal customer, so we called on the Echo readers to shout out the businesses they love.
If you’re looking to try new places this year and add some favourites to your list, why not start now with some of these suggestions.
Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Sunderland Echo readers. Click here to add your own to the post.
There were too many reader suggestions to fit in one story – click here to take a look at our previous Support Local round-up. Don’t worry if you can't see your suggestion here. We will publish another further instalment in future.
Armageddon Fit Strength and Conditioning Academy, Riverside Road: Recommended by Michelle French
Bella Esthetica Ltd, Newcastle Road: Recommended by Tina Reid
Can You Hackett, Redhouse Community Centre: Recommended by Katrina Pennock
Claudia Ann’s Floral Design, Sunderland: Recommended by Tanya Ferguson
The Confidence Coach, Austin Boulevard: Recommended by Louise Hopkins
Delton Pet Supplies, Leechmere Industrial Estate: Recommended by Emma Gregory
Effects 2 Decorators, Sunderland: Recommended by Gail Dixon
Helen Russell Photography, Sunderland: Recommended by Helen Little Russell
Ironed Out, Washington: Recommended by Lisa Burnand Wake
Jamie Lewis Joinery, Grindon: Recommended by Aiden Renney and Christopher Renney
Maine Road Garage, Southwick Industrial Estate: Recommended by Andrew Murley
Milanos Pizzeria, Leechmere Way: Recommended by Rob Trewick
Nice Curry Chinese Takeaway, Dundas Street: Recommended by Shaun W Snowdon
Paticake.Patisserie, Thornhill Crescent: Recommended by Amanda Smithson
The Regale Tavern, Hendon Road East: Recommended by Trace Ratcliffe
Roker Plastering, Sunderland: Recommended by Helen Little Russell
SEM Alloy Wheel Restoration Specialist, Southwick Industrial Estate: Recommended by Jules Mc
SparTan Sunderland, Trimdon Street: Recommended by Nichole Kelly and Natalie Young
TyneWear Waste Management, covering Sunderland and Newcastle areas: Recommended by Amanda Brown
The Waxing Room, Foyle Street: Recommended by Lenny Adamson, Sarah Milton and Rebekka Victoria
Woofs n Scuffs, Washington, Seaham and STACK Seaburn: Recommended by Allison Moore