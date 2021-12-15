Supermarket Aldi set to increase pay for all store assistants across Tyne and Wear

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket Aldi has announced today, Wednesday, December 15 that the company will increase its pay rates for store colleagues in Tyne and Wear from February, 1 2022.

In a bid to maintain its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket, Aldi will pay all Store Assistants at least £10.10 an hour nationally and £11.55 for those inside the M25.

The store also remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £750 annually.

Its new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage rates of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 an hour inside the M25.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland said: “The commitment and enthusiasm of our colleagues has driven our success over many years, particularly during the last 18 months.

“We want to ensure our colleagues are always fully rewarded for their amazing work. These new rates, together with the fact that we are the only supermarket to pay colleagues for breaks taken during their shifts, means we continue to offer the best pay in the supermarket sector.”

Aldi now has more than 950 stores throughout the UK is recruiting around 2,000 store-level positions next year – including roles across Tyne and Wear.

More information about positions in the region and how to apply can be found here.

