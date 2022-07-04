Superfast full fibre broadband online in Seaham as Grain announces town has 'gone live'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grain Connect is in the process of rolling out a Full Fibre broadband network to more than 50 towns and cities across the UK.

It is part of the first phase of a £200million investment, which will see the roll-out of a full fibre network to 400,000 premises across the UK.

Seaham is among the first ‘now live’ areas, and Grain says people living in the town can now benefit from the company’s 200m full fibre network investment roll out

A Grain team in action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roland Barzegar, chief financial officer at Grain Connect, said the company builds its own fibre optic network with a dedicated fibre cable direct to every home, meaning that homes don’t share fibres with their neighbours.

He said Grain is pledging it will never increase a customer’s price in their contract term, as they feel this is an unfair practice.

Mr Barzegar said: “This 200m investment is a huge vote of confidence for our regional roll-out phases across the UK, and we can’t wait to bring super-fast, reliable, and affordable broadband packages to local communities.

“We recently introduced our Loyalty Price Promise, where at the end of their contract, we offer customers to renew on the same monthly price we advertise to new customers on their street. Showing that once you take out a contract with Grain, you will always have access to great pricing and your loyalty won’t be exploited.

A Grain team in action.

"This is especially important to us now, with customers being impacted by the rising cost of living.”

Grain is committed to providing a 1Gb capable full fibre network, with a fully UK based customer service team, great pricing, fair contract terms and shorter contract lengths of 12 months.

"We are proud to pledge never to increase our prices during the contract term, provide free routers and installs, and with no hidden line rental, post & packing, set-up or admin fees. It’s important to us, that your “monthly cost”, really is your monthly cost.”