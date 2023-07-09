It’s Mackem music galore for day two of the city’s new Sunlun Calling festival at Sunniside Gardens.
More than 4,000 people are attending the Sunday of the festival to see sets from This Little Bird, The Lake Poets, Thieves of Liberty, Docksuns, Vandebilt, The Voyd, Smoove & Turrell, Tom A.Smith and The Futureheads.
1. High octane
Sunderland band Thieves of Liberty put on a hugely-energetic set - definitely ones to watch. Photo: national world
2. From the White Isle to Wearside
Ibiza favourite Fat Tony capped off the first night in style. Photo: national world
3. Sunset sounds
The first night Block Party drew in around 2,000 people. Photo: national world
4. Songbird
This Little Bird opened the second day of SunLun Calling with a soaring set. Photo: Stu Norton