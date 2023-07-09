News you can trust since 1873
Sunniside Up: 11 more pics from SunLun Calling

It’s Mackem music galore for day two of the city’s new Sunlun Calling festival at Sunniside Gardens.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

More than 4,000 people are attending the Sunday of the festival to see sets from This Little Bird, The Lake Poets, Thieves of Liberty, Docksuns, Vandebilt, The Voyd, Smoove & Turrell, Tom A.Smith and The Futureheads.

Sunderland band Thieves of Liberty put on a hugely-energetic set - definitely ones to watch.

1. High octane

Sunderland band Thieves of Liberty put on a hugely-energetic set - definitely ones to watch. Photo: national world

Ibiza favourite Fat Tony capped off the first night in style.

2. From the White Isle to Wearside

Ibiza favourite Fat Tony capped off the first night in style. Photo: national world

The first night Block Party drew in around 2,000 people.

3. Sunset sounds

The first night Block Party drew in around 2,000 people. Photo: national world

This Little Bird opened the second day of SunLun Calling with a soaring set.

4. Songbird

This Little Bird opened the second day of SunLun Calling with a soaring set. Photo: Stu Norton

