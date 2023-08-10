Staff at Wearside's Wilko stores are facing losing their jobs and shoppers will see another big name vanish from the high street after the budget retailer went into administration.

The firm, which employs around 12,000 people nationally, had been attempting to secure a rescue deal, but told staff on Thursday that it has hired administrators from PwC to oversee the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chain has branches in Fawcett Street and The Galleries in Washington, and runs more than 400 stores across the UK. One MP has said she fears branches could close by the weekend.

Wilko home delivery is "temporarily unavailable" on its website, but products can still be ordered by click-and-collect.

Mark Jackson, chief executive officer of Wilko, said the firm had “a significant level of interest” but was “left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action” after being unable to close a deal within time.

In a letter, Mr Jackson said: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.