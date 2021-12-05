The £6million Seaburn Inn opened its doors in June, and the pub with rooms has proved a popular addition to Seaburn, forming a key part of the wider Seafront Regeneration Scheme.

Now, owners The Inn Collection Group have hosted a free Christmas dinner for elderly residents who live alone nearby.

The meal is part of the pub company’s Christmas campaign, which is seeing staff spending the next three weeks transforming 10 of its inns, across the Lake District, Yorkshire, Sunderland, Northumberland and County Durham, with three miles of Christmas lights, 2,400 feet of garland, 100,000 bulbs, 20,000 baubles and 60 Christmas trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local housing residents at the Seaburn Inn Christmas free lunch party.

The Inn Collection Group operations manager Paul Brown said: “We do love to celebrate Christmas in style. While we’ve always been known for our amazing decorations, this year we really wanted to pull out all the stops and go all out for a showstopper Christmas spectacle and to make our inns among the most festive in the country.

“It’s the first time in two years that we’ve been able celebrate Christmas properly with family and friends and going to the pub or enjoying a Christmas stay away in a traditional inn is a part of that festive ritual for many of us.”

He added: “But Christmas isn’t just about the tinsel on the tree and twinkling lights – it’s about goodwill and giving which is why we are inviting older people living alone in Sunderland to The Seaburn Inn so they can enjoy a home-cooked pub Christmas dinner and a party in the company of others.”

As part of their festive celebrations, The Inn Collection Group, which is dog-friendly, is also launching a special festive menu for four-legged friends.

Local housing resident Audrey Dobson turns on the Seaburn Inn Christmas lights at the Christmas free lunch party.

The Seaburn Inn and neighbours Stack have proved hugely successful on the site of the former Pullman Lodge and Seaburn Centre.

As part of the regeneration scheme, which is aimed at improving the seafront for Wearsiders, whilst also attracting other people to the area, visitors can also look forward to a number of new cafes and restaurants which are transforming existing buildings.

The team behind the Ship Isis and Mexico 70 are converting the former storage shelter on Seaburn Promenade into a seafood restaurant and Tin of Sardines are due to open a gin bar at the old toilet block in Pier View, Roker.

Meanwhile, plans to transform the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn by the Blacks Corner team took a step forward recently after a listed building application was submitted.

Local housing residents Christmas free lunch party at the Seaburn Inn with entertainer Vicky Sandison.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Local housing resident Audrey Dobson with Seaburn Inn staff Debbie Brown at the Christmas free lunch party.