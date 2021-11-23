Sunderland's Reindeer Dash fun run returning for 2021 - here's how to enter

Organised jointly by the centre and Sunderland BID, youngsters and adults are being encouraged to sign up for the 1k fun run around the Bridges on Sunday, December 5 and support two of the city’s leading charities.

The event will help raise money for the Foundation of Light and the Red Sky Foundation, as well as being a fun festive event for everyone to enjoy.

People can purchase tickets via https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ReindeerDash, costing £4 for children under 12 and £6 for adults and young people over the age of 13.

The Reindeer Dash is returning

The event starts with registration from 9am to 9.30am, followed by a warm up ahead of the race start at 9.45am.

Everyone who participates will get a set of antlers and a red nose so they can channel their inner Rudolph and will also receive a medal after the race is completed.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, is delighted the event is making a comeback.

“We’re sure that the fact we couldn’t hold a Reindeer Dash last year would have disappointed a lot of people,” she said.

“So it’s great that we can host it this time round as part of a really exciting programme of festive events across the city centre.”

Her words were echoed by Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges.

“The Reindeer Dash will be a great way for people to get into the Christmas spirit,” she said.

“And we hope that once they’ve participated in the run that families will stay around and visit our Santa’s Grotto – once they’ve got their breath back of course!”

The event’s Covid policy says anyone who is showing symptoms should not take part and encourages people to take a lateral flow test ahead of the dash.

It forms part of a range of Christmas activities taking place in the city centre.

Other Christmas attractions include the Winter Funderland fair and Alpine Village on the old Crowtree site, running until January 2, as well as the return of the ice rink to Keel Square from Saturday, November 27, which will be undercover this year.

