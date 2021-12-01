The emergency coronavirus hospital is set to return to its intended use early next year.

The city council-owned unit at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park near Nissan will be vacated by April, meaning it will be ready for a new occupier by summer.

The 124,976 sq ft detached facility was constructed to a high standard, and was originally intended to house training facilities to boost the region’s role in the electrification of the automotive industry.

However, the NHS’s use of the space for the last 18 months means the building will be available for leased instead, with training now based at another council-owned facility next to Nissan.

The building includes significant factory floor space, warehousing accommodation, as well as 27,000 sq ft of Grade A open-plan offices on the ground and first floor.

The factory floor features two 15T gantry cranes, 75kn sq m floor loading capacity and seven loading doors, and outside, there are 300 car parking spaces and 12 EV charging points.

The building is now up for sale

Peter McIntyre, executive director of city development at Sunderland City Council, said the building presented a great opportunity: “We’re pleased to be bringing this exceptional building to the market.

"Having supported the national effort to tackle Coronavirus, it is now set to boost the region’s economic health by driving forward IAMP, a nationally significant development and part of a wider network of automotive hubs in the city.

“It’s an impressive space and we look forward to seeing it in use in the New Year.”

The building will be returned to an empty shell, as the NHS winds down the temporary facilities that were set up to ensure sufficient capacity during the pandemic.

Unit 6 has been a core regional vaccination centre since January, with more than 220,000 vaccinations having been administered from the building to date.

The building is being jointly marketed by HTA Real Estate and Avison Young.

To arrange a viewing, contact Simon Hill or Nick Atkinson at HTA on 07855 834 467 or [email protected], 07950 319 060 or [email protected] or contact Danny Crammon on 07796 993 750 or [email protected]

