Sunderland's Mackem Monsters taken down due to high winds

The Mackem Monsters have fallen foul of the one thing even they are scared of – the wind.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 10:56 am

Inflatable monsters have been installed on buildings across the city centre in a Halloween trail as part of the city’s Lights Out festival.

The creepy creations will be in place until October 31.

The monsters have been installed at St Mary’s Car Park, Sunderland Museum, Cafe Nero, New Look, the Bridges car park and on 808 Bar and Kitchen.

But they have been forced to take a break with the high winds of yesterday and today meaning they have had to be temporarily taken down.

Sunderland Bid, which is behind the trial, Tweeted yesterday: “Our monsters have gone to sleep, for now

“They will be facing a battle with, Gusto, the wind monster later today and Wednesday and will be exhausted.

"They will be gathering their energy for the weekend.”

Scary Mary at St Mary's car park

This year’s festival will culminate in the Halloween Community Parade on Friday, October 29, featuring carnival experts Creative Seed, along with Sunderland College, the University of Sunderland and community groups.

And while the real monsters may be taking a break, their virtual counterparts are still out and about.

Running in tandem with the inflatables, the BID’s Sunderland Experience app allows intrepid monster hunters to find augmented reality creatures at various sites across the city.

Goofs at the city Museum and Winter Gardens

The Mackem Monster trail started with installations at Mackie’s Corner and The Bridges car park two years ago and was increased in size and scale last year, rapidly becoming one of the most popular events organised by Sunderland BID.

