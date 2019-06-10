Google is set to offer digital coaching to help grow local businesses and careers with its Digital Garage Bus in Sunderland on selected dates between June 11 and August 3.

June 11 is the date of the first of thirty planned events in the North East.

What is the Google Digital Garage Bus?

The Digital Garage bus is a free service run by Google in order to help increase digital knowledge.

The training will include marketing, social media, CV and cover letter advice, help to stay safe online and one to one sessions based around an online presence. Each day is different and varying training will take place during sessions between 9 am and 4.20 pm. These sessions don’t need to be booked beforehand and you can turn up to any event for the session you prefer.

It has also been announced that Google Digital Garage will be holding workshops in Sunderland job centre. This follows the opening of a Google training hub in Bridges Shopping Centre in May 2019 which helped boost digital skills in the North East.

Where and when will the bus be in Sunderland?

11th June: Beacon of Light

12th June: Washington Community Resource Centre

18th June: Sunderland Business Improvement District

10th July: Box Project Hall

11th July: Bede Tower

12th July: Houghton Library

27th July: The Beacon of Light

1st August: Southwick Community Project

3rd August: The Beacon of Light

Exact times for the sessions and more locations in the North East can be found at https://events.withgoogle.com/google-training-in-sunderland/bus/#content.