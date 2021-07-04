Michael Fucile, who has been working at the Meadow View scheme for Sunderland-based house builders Gentoo has been given the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job award.

He was presented with the award for “excellence in site management” at the site, which is a 5* rated development consisting of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Michael, who is from Sunderland, has worked for Gentoo Homes for over 30 years, but this is the first time he has won the award.

Award winning site manager Michael Fucile.

Over 10,000 site managers across the country are eligible for the honour, but only 450 have been recognised.

The Pride in the Job award is the most highly regarded competition in the house building industry. It recognises site managers who have achieved the very highest of standards.

Winning the award means Michael has been recognised not only for his technical expertise, but also for health and safety, consistency, attention to detail and hard work across the Meadow View development.

He was promoted to the role of site manager in 2017, after previously working and training as an assistant site manager. He has been a key team member on a number of Gentoo Homes developments across the North East.

From left, Gentoo Homes staff Neill Findlay head of construction, Michael Fucile site manager, Gareth Taylor site manager and Melissa Watson contracts manager.

Michael said: “I’m honoured to have won this award and received recognition for the work that’s taken place across this exciting development.

“This is a real team effort from everyone on site and we are enjoying working on this site and seeing its continuing success over the past eighteen months, and I’m delighted that this award will give our home buyers extra assurance in the high quality of their new homes.”

Anthony Douglas, operations director at Gentoo Homes, said: “Michael is an extremely experienced site manager and has done a brilliant job on site at Meadow View.

“This award is a true testament to his dedication and passion for his role and we’re really proud of Michael for receiving this accolade.”

Homes on the second phase of Meadow View are already available to buy.