Sunderland’s Dynamo tech conference welcomes two of the industry’s leading women

Two of the most influential women in the UK’s tech sector will be guest speakers at the region’s biggest digital conference in Sunderland next month.

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, founder of Stemettes, the award-winning social enterprise and Susan Bell, CEO of Durham IT consultancy Waterstons, will deliver keynote speeches at Dynamo, the annual conference which highlights and showcases the very best in the region’s IT and digital sector.

This year’s conference will be held at the University of Sunderland on Thursday, June 20, with the title Roadmap for the Region’s Tech Sector.

The conference is a key project of Dynamo, an industry-led initiative to connect and grow the region’s tech sector – and shine a spotlight on the work that connects firms to key trends across the world.

Dr Imafidon was a child prodigy and one of the youngest ever to be awarded a Master’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science by the University of Oxford, aged just 20. In 2018, she was listed among the top 50 women in tech in the world by Forbes, voted the fifth

most influential woman in IT by Computer Weekly and was the recipient of the prestigious Barclays UK Woman of the Year award.

Originally from the North East, Susan Bell started her career as a graduate at the Newcastle-based Prescription Pricing Authority where she cut her teeth as an analyst programmer. She worked for First Direct before moving to UBS Investment Bank and then to Waterstons in 2011.

Anne Macdonald, Head of Engagement at Dynamo, said: “We’re thrilled to have two such respected figures from the tech world and we’re sure conference attendees will want to hear and learn from them both.

“There’s not much time left for people to book their early-bird tickets, so I’d urge people to log on to the Dynamo website at www.dynamonortheast.co.uk as soon as possible.”