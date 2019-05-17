Sunderland's Beacon of Light wins architecture award

Have your say

Sunderland's Beacon of Light has won an architecture award at a prestigious event in the North East.

The building, designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects, is one of four buildings in the region to win RIBA North East Awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The award was announced at a prestigious ceremony held at The Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle upon Tyne last night, in recognition of their architectural excellence.

The event was hosted by Nicky Watson, Director at JDDK Architects.

Regional Jury Chair, Peter Clash of Clash Associates, said of this year’s Award-winners: “Within the North East region the RIBA awards reflect how sustainability is becoming embedded in all projects, with a strong emphasis on engaging with local communities and users, using local materials and minimising buildings energy usage.

"Existing buildings were imaginatively redeveloped, sometimes on minimal budgets, to create beautifully detailed modern environments while new buildings blended seamlessly with their settings.”

The other buildings to win awards included:

Architecture & Built Environment Department, Northumbria University by Page and Park Architects

Janet Nash House by FaulknerBrowns Architects

Spanish City by ADP