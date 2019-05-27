Sunderland’s Avant Homes invests in future with new apprenticeship scheme

Sunderland housebuilder Avant Homes is planning for the future with a new apprenticeship scheme.

Aimed at encouraging more young people to seek a career in the housebuilding industry, the scheme provides candidates with hands-on experience in a real-life environment, taking skills already learned in school and college and developing them on the job.

I’d seen Avant homes first-hand at showhomes in the area and I was really impressed. Michael Hogan

Unlike other apprenticeship initiatives in the building and construction sector that focus on trade skills, the Avant Homes scheme is based around learning and developing commercial skills such as Quantity Surveying and buying alongside technical competences, including architectural and engineering.

Michael Hogan and Luke Shaw, both studying at Hartlepool College of Further Education, are the first two students to be a part of the scheme.

Commercial trainee, Michael said: “I’d seen Avant homes first-hand at showhomes in the area and I was really impressed. It’s an industry that I was interested in beforehand and I could tell Avant was a company that was going places.

“I’ve really enjoyed learning new skills in an industry that I’d never been a part of before. It’s been great working with a good bunch of colleagues who I’ve learnt a lot from. After I’ve finished my apprenticeship and qualifications I’d like to stay with the company and work my way up.”

Technical trainee Luke added: “I was attracted to the Avant Homes apprenticeship because I’m interested in engineering.

“I’m really enjoying the apprentice scheme with Avant. I’m benefiting from first-hand experience whilst learning the tricks of the trade. I’ve worked across a number of different projects since I started and I’ve most enjoyed reviewing drawings and coming up with solutions that help the team. I’m looking forward to continuing with Avant and progressing as an engineer.”