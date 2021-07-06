Sunderland pubs showing Euro 2020 live on TV - as England take on Denmark
The Euro 2020 competition has had to take place a year later than originally planned, with England facing their biggest test as they face Denmark on July 7.
And there’s plenty of Sunderland pubs where you can catch all the action.
Here’s a round up of pubs screening matches, whether indoors or on big screens outside.
To be added to the list email [email protected]
::Chaplins, City Centre
::Street Bar, Low Row
::Sloane’s, Sunniside
::P’s & Q’s, Tunstall Road
::Sam’s Bar, Sunniside
::Doxy Lad, Doxford Park
::Champ’s, Washington
::Halo, Low Row
::Manor Bar, Sunniside
::Live Lounge, Park Lane
::The Palm, Hylton Riverside
::The Victoria Gardens, Grangetown
::Vesta Tilley’s, City Centre
::The Ship Isis, Silksworth Row
::Fitzgeralds, City Centre
::Greens, City Centre
::Joseph’s, Holmeside
::Sinatra’s, Holmeside
::The Chesters, Chester Road
::Flanagan’s , City Centre
::Shipwrights, Ferryboat Lane
::The Rosedene, Ashbrooke
::The Borough, City Centre
::Grannie Annies, Roker
::Ttonic, City Centre
::Langham Tower, Ashbrooke
::The Saltgrass, Deptford
::The Stumble Inn, Chester Road
::The Cavalier, Silksworth
::Stack Seaburn
::The Museum Vaults
::The Peacock, City Centre
::The Mill House, Washington
::Gatsby’s, City Centre
::Port of Call, City Centre
::Colonel Prior, Doxford Park
::Bar Justice, City Centre