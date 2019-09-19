Sunderland media firm goes into documentary business saying 'we are a region of natural storytellers'
A Sunderland media company is planning to bring the untold stories of the region to life in film.
Second Draft, which makes films for businesses, is branching out into documentary making.
The media company, based at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) is adding documentary and television programme-making to its list of services.
It is moving into a larger office, investing in new equipment and recruiting new staff in preparation.
Co-founders, Mark Bell and Glen Colledge say the region is an endless and untapped source of human drama, spirit and inspiration.
Mark said: “Compared to the rest of the country, our region has a relatively small number of production companies giving a voice to our communities, but there is no real reason for that to be the case.
“We have the office space, the business support, the talent, the stories and we are a region of natural storytellers.
“We come across people every day who have the most remarkable experiences to share and we work with organisations doing amazing things that deserve the attention of the wider world.”
Mark and Glen, who both have experience of programme-making for the BBC, said the North East has proven the perfect place to set up their business.
Mark added: “The friendliness and supportiveness of the creative community and wider business community is what makes the region so special. It’s what allows people like us to start up a media business and enjoy such success.”
Second Draft moved into the BIC in August last year and quickly outgrew its original office, following a series of contract wins and an expanding client base.
Glen said the BIC’s flexible approach to business support has made it easy to grow and plan for the future.
He said: “The staff at the BIC genuinely want the businesses here to succeed and they will do anything they can to make things easy for you to do that.
“This support, and the help of MAKE It Sunderland and The Enterprise Place at the University of Sunderland, has meant we have been able to accelerate far faster than we ever expected.”