Sunderland is going from strength to strength as a business community, says a Portfolio Awards backer

Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents is sponsoring the Portfolio Awards and it is the perfect link-up as the firm won the Agency Team of the Year category at the Insider North East Property Awards.

It is also in the running in the Property Deal of The Year category for its land acquisition and letting for STACK Seaburn, as well as Public-Private Collaboration of the Year for STACK Seaburn in collaboration with Sunderland City Council.

Its successes have included providing a range of services such a commercial agency and property management on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Hall which is a backer of this year's Portfolio Awards.

With 30 years of experience in the North East, Bradley Hall runs offices in Sunderland, Durham, Newcastle, Alnwick, Morpeth and Gosforth.

It has also strategically expanded its services across the North West with offices in Manchester and Leeds, and has more recently established roots in the Tees Valley.

The firm offers expert service including; commercial agency, land development and new homes, professional services, property management, building

surveying, estate agency, mortgages and planning.

Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents which is sponsoring the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards . From left Helen Wall, Joanne Dimmick and Emma Bowater.

Helen Wall, senior surveyor at Bradley Hall’s Sunderland office, said she was ‘delighted to be spearheading the Bradley Hall Sunderland office as part of the firm’s strategic growth plans and commitment to the city in partnership with Sunderland City Council.’

She added: “Having lived in Sunderland my entire life, it is exciting to see the recent and ongoing progress in the city centre providing opportunities for people to live, work and socialise.

"The historic Mackie’s Corner has attracted some fantastic local independent businesses, in addition to the established business community and leisure occupiers in the Sunniside Quarter. Good luck to each of the nominees at the Portfolio Business Awards. Confidence in the city is high.”

Additional appointments of trainee surveyor, Emma Bowater, alongside property manager, Joanne Dimmick have been made.

Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents. From left, Helen Wall, Joanne Dimmick and Emma Bowater.

Neil Hart, group managing director at Bradley Hall said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards for another year following the reopening of our Sunderland branch in June, after a temporary closure during Covid.

"The events and activity running up to the awards evening highlight the fantastic achievements of Sunderland’s business community, which is going from strength to strength with the addition of multiple independent retailers.

“In this economic climate, it is important for our communities to come together and celebrate the dynamic businesses within the city.”

“We wish all of the nominees success in this year’s competition.”

Sponsor of the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents. From left Emma Bowater, Joanne Dimmick and Helen Wall.

This year's competition is the first to be held since the pandemic struck.

Now in their 15th year, the Sunderland Echo is proud to present the Portfolio Business 2021 Awards which are a celebration of excellence within the business sector.

Sunderland City Council is once again the headline sponsor and we are also delighted to welcome on board Artventurers, Gentoo, the North East Autism Society, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Thompson Waste Management, Sunderland College, University of Sunderland, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, and the North East Business and Innovation Centre in Sunderland.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.