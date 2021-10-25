Sunderland is going from strength to strength as a business community, says a Portfolio Awards backer
An award-winning company has joined the Sunderland Echo in the search for Wearside’s best businesses.
Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents is sponsoring the Portfolio Awards and it is the perfect link-up as the firm won the Agency Team of the Year category at the Insider North East Property Awards.
It is also in the running in the Property Deal of The Year category for its land acquisition and letting for STACK Seaburn, as well as Public-Private Collaboration of the Year for STACK Seaburn in collaboration with Sunderland City Council.
Its successes have included providing a range of services such a commercial agency and property management on behalf of Sunderland City Council.
With 30 years of experience in the North East, Bradley Hall runs offices in Sunderland, Durham, Newcastle, Alnwick, Morpeth and Gosforth.
It has also strategically expanded its services across the North West with offices in Manchester and Leeds, and has more recently established roots in the Tees Valley.
The firm offers expert service including; commercial agency, land development and new homes, professional services, property management, building
surveying, estate agency, mortgages and planning.
Helen Wall, senior surveyor at Bradley Hall’s Sunderland office, said she was ‘delighted to be spearheading the Bradley Hall Sunderland office as part of the firm’s strategic growth plans and commitment to the city in partnership with Sunderland City Council.’
She added: “Having lived in Sunderland my entire life, it is exciting to see the recent and ongoing progress in the city centre providing opportunities for people to live, work and socialise.
"The historic Mackie’s Corner has attracted some fantastic local independent businesses, in addition to the established business community and leisure occupiers in the Sunniside Quarter. Good luck to each of the nominees at the Portfolio Business Awards. Confidence in the city is high.”
Additional appointments of trainee surveyor, Emma Bowater, alongside property manager, Joanne Dimmick have been made.
Neil Hart, group managing director at Bradley Hall said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards for another year following the reopening of our Sunderland branch in June, after a temporary closure during Covid.
"The events and activity running up to the awards evening highlight the fantastic achievements of Sunderland’s business community, which is going from strength to strength with the addition of multiple independent retailers.
“In this economic climate, it is important for our communities to come together and celebrate the dynamic businesses within the city.”
“We wish all of the nominees success in this year’s competition.”
This year's competition is the first to be held since the pandemic struck.
Now in their 15th year, the Sunderland Echo is proud to present the Portfolio Business 2021 Awards which are a celebration of excellence within the business sector.
Sunderland City Council is once again the headline sponsor and we are also delighted to welcome on board Artventurers, Gentoo, the North East Autism Society, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Thompson Waste Management, Sunderland College, University of Sunderland, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, and the North East Business and Innovation Centre in Sunderland.