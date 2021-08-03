Harrison and Brown Furniture owner Mandy Brown.

Harrison & Brown, at 8-10 Holmside, are hoping Sunderland can bring a feel good factor back to the city and believe the black cats have what it takes to earn promotion.

The furniture store, sponsors of the Echo’s pre-match new season supplement that appeared in Tuesday’s paper, is getting behind the team as they encourage residents to support local, from local shops and businesses to the local football team.

Sunderland will be hoping to bounce back from a playoff semi final defeat last season and push on for promotion to the championship in their fourth season in League 1.

Owner of Harrison & Brown Furniture Store, Mandy Brown, said: “It’s so important to get behind the team and support them. It can give the city such a high feel good factor. We want people to support local and the local football team is just as important as anything.

“It makes a huge difference around the city when the club is doing well, everyone’s happy and there’s just a different buzz around when we win! I definitely think we can go all the way this year and get promotion and I can’t wait to watch and support the team.”

Mandy Brown opened Harrison & Brown furniture store in 2017, offering stylish furniture over five floors with a variety of products, including beds, wardrobes, sofas, dining, and art.

Sunderland’s 2021/22 League 1 campaign will begin this Saturday August 7 with a home game against Wigan Athletic.

