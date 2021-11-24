Manor House Funerals, which has four branches in Sunderland and one in South Shields, has expanded into a larger property on Sea Road, Fulwell, where it says it can better support the community and has exciting plans for the future.

The funeral service has been supporting families in Sunderland for 24 years and has branches in Town End Farm, Pallion, Springwell and Fulwell.

The new property on Sea Road offered the chance for expansion for the service and also features a function room which can be used for private receptions.

Managing Director of Manor House Funerals, Stephen Corpe, said: “We’ve been on Sea Road for about 20 years because we had a branch just down the road but we’ve moved into the old Natwest branch after seeing an opportunity to expand and go into the larger premises. We’ve been part of the community in Fulwell for a long time and this move gives us the chance to better support residents and offer a large function room upstairs.”

The new branch also plans to hold regular coffee mornings for the community in the new function room to help those dealing with bereavement.

Manor House Funerals also offers a unique vintage hearse, said to be the only of its kind in the North East, giving families the option of modern or classic.

The branch officially opened on Tuesday November 23 in a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Cllr Henry Trueman with wife Cllr Mayoress Dorothy Trueman.

