Pallion-based mail processing specialist Paragon Customer Communications has seen business boom over the last 12 months, winning a number of significant new contracts.

The firm will create a range of operational roles including team leaders, supervisors and operations staff as well IT and Account Management roles and expects to employ 320 people in Sunderland site by the end of the year.

Sunderland site director Steve Pollard said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding, having grown our client base considerably over the last few years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As many firms explore ways of improving efficiency and, actually, improving compliance when it comes to dealing with physical and email correspondence from their customers, we are growing our reputation as a trusted partner and a cost-effective solution to meet this need.

“We’re very proud of the growth we have seen, and that is in no small part down to the talent of our existing team – many of whom have been with us a long time and have grown their careers with Paragon. We’re hopeful of attracting more bright talent, who will enjoy the same rewarding workplace where they can grow with us.”

Paragon specialises in supporting businesses looking for mail processing that requires ‘human’ intervention and insight, dealing with correspondence that requires judgement-based decision making, or further investigation that cannot be done by computer or machine.

Steve Pollard (left) and Coun Graeme Miller at the business site at Pallion Trading Estate

“We’re trusted by clients because we have a thorough, experienced team, who work to service level agreements that mean we provide a really exceptional level of care and support,” added Steve.

Coun Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said that Paragon Customer Communications was one of the city’s ‘under the radar’ success stories, that deserved more credit for its transformation.

He said: “It’s a real success story, and I am delighted that PCC will continue to create more jobs and opportunities in Sunderland – a base that has served them well so far and that we hope will continue to do so for many years to come as they scale their business.”

To find out more about the roles available at Paragon Customer Communications, visit. www.paragon-cc.co.uk

Steve Pollard (right) and Coun Graeme Miller

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.