Sunderland Echo on the move to new home

YOUR Sunderland Echo is on the move.

We will be relocating to new offices at the North East Business & Innovation Centre (BIC) in Sunderland's Enterprise Park East.

Joy Yates and Paul McEldon inside the BIC premises.

We will be in our new home from Tuesday, May 7, and our teams can be contacted via the usual email addresses, telephone numbers and social media platforms.

Joy Yates, JPIMedia Editorial Director North East and Sunderland Echo Editor, said: "We are very excited to be moving into the BIC into a fit-for-purpose newsroom space where our journalists will continue delivering relevant and engaging content for our audiences.

"The location couldn't be better - we have wonderful views of the Northern Spire bridge, that was named by our readers, and we are minutes away from the Stadium of Light.

"The facilities at the BIC are perfect for us and we have been made extremely welcome by BIC CEO Paul McEldon and his team."

Paul McEldon, Chief Executive of the North East BIC , said: “We are delighted the Echo has chosen to begin their next chapter at the BIC. They are such a well-respected, influential business and we look forward to them joining us here at Sunderland Enterprise Park.”