Sunderland digital company expands the Smart way

A new digital business that is transforming the region’s streets through its high impact screens is set for expansion less than six months after it was formed.

Smart Outdoor, which provides dynamic, digital advertising screens that reach millions of people every week, has made a move into Sunderland’s Evolve Business Centre, as it looks to expand with three new appointments.

Smart Outdoor is still in its infancy, but already the business is going from strength to strength and with some exciting developments in the pipeline, I am certain we’ll see further significant growth in the coming months. Mark Catterall

The team will soon be seven-strong, and is set to embark on a period of growth with more advertising sites set to be added to its portfolio.

The company, headed up by Mark Catterall, has a number of prominent display screens including one on the A19 as well as Whitemare Pool and the heart of Newcastle, but is in the process of agreeing deals that will see new sites appear across the North East and in other ‘underserved’ areas across the UK.

As a result, Smart Outdoor will be adding more resource to its team including a digital marketing executive and account managers to deliver the best possible customer service.

Mark, who has worked in the outdoor media industry for 15 years, said he is forecasting significant growth, adding to the business’ offer with social media support, which will complement the firm’s ambient media platforms.

“Smart Outdoor is still in its infancy, but already the business is going from strength to strength and with some exciting developments in the pipeline, I am certain we’ll see further significant growth in the coming months,” he said.

“Taking an office space in Evolve, which is right at the heart of the North East, positions us really well to serve the whole region, and the excellent road, rail and air connections nearby mean we can easily get to where we need to, with ease of access to London and Amsterdam, places that are of particular strategic importance to us.”

“The digital outdoor market has some really big players, and it’s highly competitive, but where we differentiate ourselves is in our ability to focus on places that are currently under-served by outdoor media, but have important audiences that businesses want - and have the marketing budget available - to target.”