Sunderland Debenhams store safe as planned closure list announced

Sunderland's Debenhams store is safe after the company's new owners announced plans for 22 closures, putting 1,200 jobs at risk.

The company went into administration earlier this month, with its lenders taking control of the department store chain.

The North East faces losing only one store, its Stockton branch, under the closure plans.

The 22 stores earmarked for closure are: Altrincham, Ashford, Birmingham Fort, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Guildford, Kirkcaldy, Orpington, Slough, Southport, Southsea, Staines, Stockton, Walton, Wandsworth, Welwyn Garden City, Wimbledon, Witney, Wolverhampton.