Sunderland cycle scheme launched to make travelling around the city by bike easier

Being introduced by Sunderland City Council and managed by social enterprise ParkThatBike, the scheme is just one of several measures being rolled out to make it easier for people to leave their cars at home

Business, community community groups, doctor’s surgeries, schools, shops, pubs, cafés, churches and more are eligible to apply for free cycle parking stands as part of the scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisations across Wearside will be able to apply for various types of cycle parking.

Various options are available to businesses such as conventional bike racks, heart-shaped stands, wall-mounted rails, PlantLocks (a combined planter and bike rack) and free-standing “toast-racks”.

Sunderland City Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Claire Rowntree, highlights that the scheme will help Wearside on its way to becoming carbon neutral.

Cllr Rowntree said: "This latest scheme is just one of the measures we are taking to make cycling in Sunderland safer, easier and more accessible.

“Encouraging more people to choose cycling over driving will help to improve health and wellbeing, as well as helping us on our way to becoming a carbon neutral city by 2040.

A new cycle scheme is set to be launched in Sunderland.

"I would urge any organisation, large or small, to take up this special offer and make their premises secure and welcoming to cyclists."

Scheme co-ordinator Peter Andrews, from ParkThatBike, commented that good quality cycle parking would also reduce the risk of crime relating to bicycles.

He added: "It’s vital that the recent increase in cycling doesn’t lead to a spate of bike theft. Good quality cycle parking reduces the likelihood of bikes being stolen or damaged while keeping workplaces safe and tidy.

"We’re looking forward to helping employers of every type across Sunderland make their premises more cycle-friendly."

If you wish to apply for free cycle parking visit, then you need to visit www.ParkThatBike.info and download an application form.

Alternatively, organisations call 01594 564 344 to apply for the scheme over the phone.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.