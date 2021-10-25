Sunderland City Council's chief executive to speak at The Great Northern Conference

Now in its third year, The Northern Powerhouse Partnership and JPI Media - the publisher of the Sunderland Echo - are joining forces once again to host The Great Northern Conference which will continue the debate on how best to grow the economy and build a greener, fairer, equal future for the North.

The event, which is taking place on Thursday, October 28, will bring together key politicians, business leaders, media and thought-provoking influencers from across the region.

Joining the list of speakers is Patrick Melia, the chief executive of Sunderland City Council.

Patrick Melia, Sunderland City Council's chief executive.

His appearance comes just a week on from the announcement of a 20-year partnership with BAI Communications to build a new 5G-centric network in the city, which will in turn lead to a range of transformative digital services on Wearside.

These will include; further development of self-driving vehicle trials, better connectivity to support online and remote learning in schools, and more help in the social care sector.

Mr Melia will join a number of speakers, including Newcastle MP Chi Onwurah, Shadow Minister for Digital, Science and Technology, and Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, on a packed agenda.

Session topics include; digital, education and skills, net zero, health inequalities and sustainable infrastructure.

This year's Great Northern Conference takes place at Sheffield's Cutlers’ Hall and is hosted by ITV Granada anchor Gamal Fahnbulleh. Click here for more information.

