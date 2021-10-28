Sunderland business leaders urged to take part in Stadium of Light charity sleepout

Organisers of a UK charity are urging city bosses to sleep outdoors for one night in order to raise vital funds to combat homelessness.

CEO Sleepout is holding its first Sunderland event at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 4.

Since the charity was founded in 2013, events have raised £2.9 million, with funds being donated to good causes across the UK.

(from left) Jemma Dowson, Head of Events / General Manager, Beacon of Light; Sean Cockburn, Retired NE Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committee; Igor Kotsiuba - Academician & Founder of iSolutions UA, Healthymity UK; Liz Jenkins - North East Homeless; Lynsey Cordiner, of Walking With The Wounded, and Bianca Robinson, of CEO Sleepout.

Chief executive Bianca Robinson said dozens of people had already signed up: “We’re incredibly excited to be hosting our first CEO Sleepout event in Sunderland and it’s going to be great to meet some new faces,” she said.

“I'm delighted that over 50 people have signed up to take part so far – thank you to each and every one of you. We’re asking participants to aim to raise £1,000, including Gift Aid, and this can be gathered through donations from other businesses, match-funding and personal contributions.

“We’re looking for 100 people to take part so there’s plenty of space available; all business owners from large and small organisations are welcome, alongside senior execs, teams and director level employees.

“With more than 250,000 people in England who are homeless, or in temporary accommodation, we are encouraging business leaders to unite, take on this challenge and help raise the vital funds needed to support those who have no home, and nowhere to feel safe.”

Brian Logan, director of accounts and business services at local accountancy and business advisory firm Azets, has signed up for the Sunderland event having already participated in previous CEO Sleepouts: “Unfortunately many are struggling across our region, especially after the pandemic, and it’s important we do all we can to spread awareness of the growing number of people who are struggling.

“I’d encourage anyone who can to join us, support this great organisation and get out there for just one night.”

CEO Sleepout will also hold an event in Darlington, which has 33 participants signed up so far, including Darlington Mowden Park rugby players, Joe Craggs, Callum Mackenzie and Isaak Welch, on November 18.

There will also be a special appearance by 60s girl group The Lipsticks, who will be serenading participants as they set up their sleeping pitches.

“If anyone is unable to make the Sunderland event please don’t hesitate to get in touch as we still have 17 spaces available for the Darlington CEO Sleepout so you’re more than welcome to join us at Mowden Park,” said Bianca.

“By participating in a CEO Sleepout event, business leaders will gain an insight into the issues surrounding homelessness. Sleeping on the ground for a night may be a little cold and uncomfortable, but isn’t it worth it if you can help someone in need in your local area?”

“I’d like to strongly encourage anyone who is considering signing up to go for it!

“We know it can be a little daunting, but I always like to say it could be the best night’s sleep you’ll ever get – as it could change someone’s life.”

For more information or to sign up for this year’s event, visit ceosleepoutuk.com/sunderland/.