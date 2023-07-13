Sunderland AFC confirm plans for 40mW solar farm near Academy of Light

Black Cats bosses have confirmed plans for a 40mW solar farm on a site near the Academy of Light training facility, and are inviting neighbours and others concerned to learn more about the proposals.

Sunderland AFC is hosting a series of public exhibitions to highlight its proposals, with the club aiming to be energy self-sufficient by 2028 as well as able to sell green power to the National Grid.

Picture issued by SAFC of the Academy of Light, where consultations will take place on a new solar farm.

Bosses say this will help boost the UK's energy security and help reduce carbon emissions.

Consultation events will take place this month, which bosses say will 'provide local people and stakeholders with the opportunity to contribute to the club’s proposals', which will be submitted in a planning application to South Tyneside Council in the autumn.

At the exhibitions, members of the solar farm project team will be available to discuss the proposals and visitors can submit their feedback.

For those that are unable to attend the exhibitions, details of the proposals will be available on a dedicated website, where feedback can also be submitted. The website will go live to coincide with the exhibitions.

The exhibitions will be held at the Academy of Light, Sunderland Road, Sunderland, SR6 7UW. They will run from 1-4pm on Tuesday, July 18, and Thursday, July 20, and 9-12pm on Saturday, July 22.

Steve Davison, chief operating officer at Sunderland AFC, said: “Engaging with our partners, supporters, neighbours, local councils and stakeholders is an important part of delivering our sustainability plan.

"The solar farm forms a cornerstone of our low carbon ambitions, and we are keen to share our proposals with the community.

"Generating affordable, green electricity is important to the country’s energy security and achieving net zero and we have an opportunity to play our part.

"We all recognise our role in reducing our impact on the environment. South Tyneside Council and Sunderland City Council have both declared climate emergencies and the proposed development would help in responding to this significant challenge.