By now you’ve probably heard all about how video can help your business (if not, check out our list of the benefits of video advertising). But what kind of video is right for you?

In this article, we’ve listed a number of types of video your business may need, from the incredibly obvious, to those you might not have thought about before.

1. Introduce yourself

All the best business relationships start with a simple “hello”. And a short video on your homepage is a great way to make a first impression on new customers.

Keep it short and simply explain who you are and what you do. You want to outline the services you offer, while speaking to a problem and offering your solution. This will be far more effective than cramming everything into a single sound byte or catchphrase.

Back in 2011, Spotify needed only a tune and a few lines of text to make its entrance on the streaming scene. In this 60 second intro video the company tells us who they are, what makes them unique and what they’re all about (the music).

2. Explain your product

Trying to sell anything online with static images is hard. With video, you can cut through the competition clutter and showcase exactly what makes your product different from everyone else.

Videos excel at giving customers a really up-close look at a product or service. And with just a short clip you will show the customer what your product looks like, how it works and how it will make their lives easier.

Sportswear company, Training Mask, kept it simple with their product video. Showing their breathing products in action, the video outlined how it works and its usefulness to the niche audience.

3. Announce new products

Whether you’re launching a product, service or even a whole new website, video will give your new thing the dazzling introduction it deserves.

From teaser trailers to post-release, video can help to support all stages of your new product launch. The early stages are especially important as you want to build hype for your product before its actual launch. You can use social media channels to give real-time announcements or try the live streaming feature on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To promote their Switch console, Nintendo released a 3 minute teaser trailer. This was spread across the company’s social media channels and even broadcast at the 2017 Superbowl game, all creating great buzz prior to launch.

4. Show off your company culture

Are you cool? Innovative? Do you have a great communal space? Customers want to relate to who they’re buying from and a company culture video is a great way to do that.

Coming across as human plays a big part in your buyer’s decision, so it’s important to focus on your personable side. It could take the form of quick chats with people on your team or cutting together a montage of the company picnic.

Not all videos have to be short - sometimes you should take your time to show the many sides of your business. Take this example from the team at Vistaprint. In a series of talking head interviews we are introduced to the people, their environment and how they each support each other.

5. Educate your customers

Videos are an opportunity to get your own leaders in front of a camera, where they can share their knowledge and educate your audience.

You don’t have to be a tech company or a large conglomerate for this to apply to you. You might be a local bakery offering cookery tutorials or a hardware store sharing DIY tips. Videos give you the opportunity to make your expertise known, whether it’s in the form of product demonstrations, how-to guides or tutorials.

6. Shine the spotlight on your customers

If you’re doing it right your customers should be your biggest brand advocates. So why not get them in front of a camera and let them explain why your products are so effective?

Rather than the standard one line blurb, a video customer testimonial will give your customers free rein to share what it is that makes them love your product and company so much. This is not only much more effective, but likely to build trust in what you offer.

7. Go viral (if you can)

Your customers have been watching and enjoying video for years, so why not use your marketing to entertain them?

Android took this concept and ran with it for their "Friends Furever" campaign, compiling various viral videos into the most-shared video ad of 2015.

You don't have to be a large tech company to achieve virtual popularity though. Just ask Chuck Testa. His 2011 video was wacky, hilarious and made little to no sense. The perfect ingredients for a viral video. Part of a modest attempt by Testa to publicise his company, Ojai Valley Taxidermy, the video has now been viewed over 18 million times on YouTube and his catchphrase, "Nope! Chuck Testa", has become a popular meme.

Your videos don’t need a big budget and fancy animation to make an impact. Instead, by sharing your personality you will resonate with a whole generation (including your target customers) who love watching funny videos.

Final thoughts