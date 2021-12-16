The Westway Veterinary Group outlet opens in January at their new home at Houghton Business Centre on Lake Road.

The announcement comes after a disused council administration block was transformed into a modern, vibrant surgery with the latest hi-tech equipment.

However, the group will be closing its branches in Westbourne Terrace in Shiney Row, Church Street in Seaham and the existing Newbottle Street branch in Houghton Branch.

From left: veterinary nurse Nina Cuppitt, senior veterinary nurse Louisa Crabtree and senior veterinary surgeon Rebecca Dobinson with Jax the Labrador outside the new premises to be completed in January.

Westway say the improved facilities mean a better service, as well as removing the need for animals to travel for surgery and key services to hospitals at Eden Hill near Beamish and in Newcastle.

As well as three consulting rooms there are facilities for small animals, including separate dog and cat ward and kennels. Cats will particularly appreciate this as they can become very stressed.

Other benefits include full surgical and operating facilities, separate ward for exotics species including rabbits and an in-house laboratory to speed up blood tests. Clients and pets will also benefit from digital x-ray, dental x-ray and ultrasound.

The new practice will serve clients around Wearside and Seaham and the site has parking for 10 cars. It is part of a £400,000 investment by VetPartners, of which Westway is a part.

Head veterinary nurse Emma Walls has been involved with the project from the beginning. She joins an experienced team of 15 vets and nurses at the new practice.

Emma said: “This is a really exciting project for us as we are creating a brand new facility with modern facilities and the latest equipment so we can provide a great service for clients and the best possible care for our patients.

“It will be so much more convenient for clients and poorly patients will not have to be transported further afield unless hospitalisation is required.

“Being able to keep cats and dogs completely separate is a huge benefit. Cats can become stressed by the noise and smell of dogs so having separate facilities will keep them calm, which means they are easier to handle and examine.

“It will also be a great place for our team members to work, with modern, new equipment and lots of space across two floors.”

