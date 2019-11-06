And as work gets underway at the site of the former Seaburn centre, Echo readers have welcomed the much-needed addition to the seafront and voiced their own ideas for what they think the development should house.

Suggestions include hosting local musicians, running a shuttle bus to and from the site for customers and entertainment for children.

How STACK in Seaburn will look

Others raised concerns about the look and colour of the building – and added that they would prefer to see new activities for families created instead.

Catherine Emms: “Hope they will have the independent little shops that Newcastle has, I personally buy lots of little gifts there.”

Ian Crow: “Looks perfect for the seafront. Hopefully has some kids activities in there, and also give some local businesses a chance first.”

Joan Mordey: “It's what the seafront needs for visitors.”

Boojie Burger will be at STACK Seaburn

Keith Whalen: “If its anything like the one in Newcastle it will be great for Sunderland.”

Julie Mcdowell: “About time we have something good to go to, always said we needed a type of square with pubs and restaurants in. Just hope it's a success and doesn’t become a derelict rust eyesore.”

Callum Cowie: “Should get a few local bands on there aswell get the live music flowing.”

Alan Common: “About time, this is what we need not expensive houses.”

Impression of what the STACK at Seaburn will look like

Ronald Alexson: “Should do a shuttle bus from the Metro for couple [of] quid return.”

Rosalind Grant: “The building itself is not a classy building for the seafront.”

Chris Moon: “Good idea the one in Newcastle is good. Not sure about the colour though.”

Beverley Mitchell: “Looks awful!”