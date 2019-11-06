Shuttle buses, independent shops and local bands - your ideas for Sunderland STACK as work starts at Seaburn site
The Sunderland community has welcomed work on a shipping container development which is due to open on the seafront next year.
Set to be home to a range of food and drink outlets, leisure activities and retail spaces, STACK is expected to welcome the public through the doors in spring 2020 – and the search has already begun to find local traders to fill some of the pitches.
And as work gets underway at the site of the former Seaburn centre, Echo readers have welcomed the much-needed addition to the seafront and voiced their own ideas for what they think the development should house.
Suggestions include hosting local musicians, running a shuttle bus to and from the site for customers and entertainment for children.
Others raised concerns about the look and colour of the building – and added that they would prefer to see new activities for families created instead.
Catherine Emms: “Hope they will have the independent little shops that Newcastle has, I personally buy lots of little gifts there.”
Ian Crow: “Looks perfect for the seafront. Hopefully has some kids activities in there, and also give some local businesses a chance first.”
Joan Mordey: “It's what the seafront needs for visitors.”
Keith Whalen: “If its anything like the one in Newcastle it will be great for Sunderland.”
Julie Mcdowell: “About time we have something good to go to, always said we needed a type of square with pubs and restaurants in. Just hope it's a success and doesn’t become a derelict rust eyesore.”
Callum Cowie: “Should get a few local bands on there aswell get the live music flowing.”
Alan Common: “About time, this is what we need not expensive houses.”
Ronald Alexson: “Should do a shuttle bus from the Metro for couple [of] quid return.”
Rosalind Grant: “The building itself is not a classy building for the seafront.”
Chris Moon: “Good idea the one in Newcastle is good. Not sure about the colour though.”
Beverley Mitchell: “Looks awful!”
Esther Bruce: “Feel sorry for the people that have to live there looking at this monstrosity there are plenty eateries down the seafront we need something for families!”