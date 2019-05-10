'Should we start a JustGiving page?' - Echo readers react to former Sunderland AFC owner Ellis Short's fall in Sunday Times Rich List

Some Black Cats fans have been offering former club owner Ellis Short a few pounds as the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List revealed his loss of £140million.

Short, who left Sunderland last year, fed a minimum of £200million into Sunderland AFC during his nine years in charge - but has now seen his fortune slump to £860million.

In 2018, he agreed to walk away and wipe out debts of at least £116.7million, according to the club's latest accounts.

Now, he lost his billionaire status.

Short's worth has gone down by £340million in two years - but a number of Echo readers stepped forward with offers to give him "a fiver if he's desperate" or even head a fundraising appeal.

Others had some praise for the amount of money the American businessman poured into the club - and said things could have gone a different way for Sunderland with hindsight.

Here is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Dave 'don' Brennan: "My heart bleeds. Dunno how is gonna live on that like. If I see him I'll lend him a 20 spot. He's obviously struggling."

Dave Carty: "Hats off to Short ... bailed us out. If only he took some advice from someone who knew the game. It could all have been different now."

Jack Fromme: "That’s massive. People don’t realise how good Short was."

Chris Parry: "Don’t suppose he’s losing sleep."

Dean Murphy: "Doubt he will need a foodbank anytime soon."

Dan Macpherson: "A very, very expensive lesson well learnt. Certainly made amends at the end."

Ian Campbell: "I'll lend him a fiver if he's desperate."

Richard Adamson: "Should we start a JustGiving page?"

Liam Watson: "Had he of listened to the professionalism of Keane and trusted him, we would still be a Premiership club."

Chris Sumby: "Expensive lesson right there."