1. Buy a local craft set

Jennifer Sewell, founder of Trouvaille Stitch Kits, is a North East based cross stitch kit producer that focuses on designing and creating high quality, modern, beginner-friendly cross stitch kits showcasing UK landmarks, including Sunderland's Roker Pier, Northern Spire and Penshaw Monument. Individual kits are £25 or you can buy a Sunderland set for £69. They are also available from her Etsy shop as well as direct from www.trouvaillestitchkits.co.uk

Photo: submitted