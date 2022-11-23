Have yourself a Mackem little Christmas by shopping local this festive season.
If you’re looking to buy some unique gifts this Christmas, here’s a guide to some of the treats on offer, from locally-brewed beers to Sunderland-themed crafts.
1. Buy a local craft set
Jennifer Sewell, founder of Trouvaille Stitch Kits, is a North East based cross stitch kit producer that focuses on designing and creating high quality, modern, beginner-friendly cross stitch kits showcasing UK landmarks, including Sunderland's Roker Pier, Northern Spire and Penshaw Monument. Individual kits are £25 or you can buy a Sunderland set for £69. They are also available from her Etsy shop as well as direct from www.trouvaillestitchkits.co.uk
Photo: submitted
2. Sunderland-brewed beer
There are some great locally-brewed beers around if you're looking for an alcoholic gift.
Vaux Brewery, based in Roker, sells a range of beers online, including Freddy's Drop, Stormy Petrol, Electic Mayhem and more, priced from £4.50 a can.
You can also pick up Vaux merchandise, including this pint glass designed by local artist Kathryn Robertson, priced £8.50.
Photo: Vaux
3. Sunderland arts and crafts
Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens has a fantastic range of Sunderland-themed gifts in its shop, from tote bags and prints by Wearside artist Kathryn Robertson, to mugs and coasters.
Photo: national world
4. A gift card for a local business
Lots of local businesses offer gift cards and they make for a great present. You can load up and buy Grinder gift cards at either of the cafe's Durham Road or Waterloo Place branches. The cards can be redeemed for coffee, as well as cakes, lunches and homewares.
Photo: national world