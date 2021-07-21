See the trailer for The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe as show gets ready to roar at Sunderland Empire

Casting has now been announced for the smash hit Leeds Playhouse production of C.S. Lewis’ classic, voted the nation’s favourite book in 2019. It will run at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday, November, 30 to Saturday, December 4, 2021 – and here’s a look at the trailer for the magical production.

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a Faun, talking Beavers, Aslan, the noble king of Narnia, and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The show, which broke box office records at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 and played to packed houses and critical acclaim at the Bridge Theatre in London in 2019, will travel across the UK & Ireland.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Photo by Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Pevensie children are: Ammar Duffus as Peter, Shaka Kalokoh as Edmund, Robyn Sinclair as Susan and Karise Yansen as Lucy. Aslan is played by Chris Jared, Mr Tumnus by Jez Unwin, Mr Beaver by Sam Buttery and Maugrim by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay.

The tour will be directed by Michael Fentiman, based on the original production by Sally Cookson with original Set and Costume design by Rae Smith.

Producer Chris Harper said: “C.S. Lewis wrote "they open a door and enter a world” and this is what every child imagines and dreams about. This is exactly why we’re thrilled to be able to bring this incredible new version of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on a tour of the UK in time for Christmas 2021. Following a record breaking success at the Leeds Playhouse and the Bridge Theatre in London, the Pevensie children will travel from Narnia to venues across the UK and Ireland."It has been a challenging time for all of us, but we can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this truly magical journey through the wardrobe.”

To book tickets call 0844 871 7615 (Applicable fees apply. Calls cost 7ppm plus your phone company’s standard network access charge) or visit atgtickets.com/Sunderland

The lead cast. photo by Ellie Kurttz