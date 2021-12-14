SAFC legend Jimmy Montgomery officially opens MKM Building Supplies' Sunderland branch

The Sunderland branch of MKM Building Supplies has been officially opened by Sunderland AFC legend Jimmy Montgomery on Monday, December 13.

So far, 16 jobs have been created as the site opens, with more roles expected to filled once the branch is further established.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Foundation of Light Francesca Regan, director Andy Docherty, SAFC legend Jimmy Montgomery, director Steve Rochester and director Jamie Garrnett.

Run by directors Andy Docherty, Steven Rochester and Jamie Garnett, the branch is set to support builders, contractors, installers, and the public across the North East.

As well as supporting tradesmen across the region, the new store is also set to support the Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s official charity.

Director Andy Docherty said: “We’ve been presented with state of the art facilities, state of the art product and we’re looking forward to inviting both new and old customers into the branch here in Sunderland.

Ten lucky customers have the chance to win a Sunderland shirt signed by club legend Jimmy Montgomery.

"It is fantastic for us to be able to support the Foundation of Light, I think the majority of the people who work in the branch follow Sunderland anyway but the stuff that the Foundation do for the local community is absolutely massive and changes lives.”

The commercial sales manager for the Foundation of Light, Francesca Regan, highlighted how much it means to the charity to have local businesses supporting their work.

She commented: “It is great to have MKM supporting the Foundation of Light, local businesses supporting the work that we do is vital and we’re really grateful for that.

The builder's merchants has opened at the former Home Living site, just off Ryhope Road.

"Social action is important to all businesses but it is also really important that the Sunderland community comes together to make better lives for the most vulnerable.”

SAFC legend Jimmy Montgomery added: “The charity does an absolutely fantastic job with families etc. and it is just great to be apart of it and to hear of others helping them as well.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.