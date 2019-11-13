The Range superstore with 16 departments, Iceland cafe and garden centre gets ready to open

The Range will open in Durham on Friday, November 22, in Dragon Lane in Gilesgate, at 9am, creating 80 new part-time and full-time jobs, from managers to warehouse workers and retail assistants.

The business will join a host of other retailers in the area, including Tesco Extra, Aldi, TK Maxx, Matalan, Lidl, Boots, Argos and B&Q.

The signs have been going up outside the new Range store and the grand opening will begin with giveaways for the first 50 people in the queue, including a star prize for the first in line.

Metro Radio will also be in-store running a competition for a £250 Range gift card.

Launch offers will run until Sunday, December 8, and free demonstrations to be held on its first three days of trade.

The store will have 16 departments, including DIY, kitchen and dining, arts and crafts and a Christmas section.

It will also have an Iceland Foods, an outdoor garden centre selling real Christmas trees and an Iceland cafe.

The firm is led by Chris Dawson, who started off his business career as a market stall trader in the south west of England before launching his first shop in Plymouth in 1989.

Mr Dawson said: “Each store plays an important part in the success of our company and Durham is no exception.

“This store is a new build site so has been on the radar for some time.

“We are delighted to be bringing a new national retailer to the town and expect to provide many benefits to the local economy with our arrival.

“We are very lucky with the staff we have and I look forward to welcoming the new team members to the company. I would like to invite the local community to join us for the opening in Durham next week and discover the fantastic selection of products that we offer.”