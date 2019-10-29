Praise for “total gent” barber offering free hair cuts in care home

As of Monday, October 28, Yildirim began giving free haircuts and shaves to the male residents at the home and it is set to become a regular occurrence once a month.

This is what you had to say about Yildirim’s good deed.

Houghton Turkish barber Yildirim Karatas who owns Istanbul Barbers, is offering free haircuts to residents of Primrose Care Home, Hetton.

Denise Mustard said: “Brilliant, thank you.”

Kellie Bittlestone commented: “Well done.”

Jase Ashman said: “That’s the barber that does my hair.”

Jade Latue added: “He’s a gem.”

Echo readers have praised Yildirim for his good deed.

Latasha Currie agreed: “Ah isn’t he class man.”

Louise Fenwick said: “What a lovely man. I hope your kindness rubs off onto others.”

Bernie Meah commented: “Brilliant so kind.”

Shirley Ramsay added: “That is a lovely, very kind gesture well done.”

Yildirim began giving free haircuts at the home on Monday. Photo: Yildirim Karatas

Mary Metcalf and Vicky Hodgson said: “Brilliant. Well done.”

Pauline Wakefield said: “Very kind of this hairdresser. Not many like it. Good for you.”

Marisa Phillips commented: “How thoughtful and generous.”

Susan Ophield added: “Total gent. More of this kindness needed in the world.”

Lisa Carmody said: “Such a lovely guy.”

Hank Witherspoon said: “Good news for the old men.”

Jasmine Leigh Boyd added: “Well done. You’re doing great.”

Courtney Smith, Patrick Lesca and Jacqui Hunter said: “Well done.”

Kelly Gallimore, Manager of Primrose Care Home, said: “For a barber to offer this free service to the men within the home is so appreciated. It’s nice that he offered to do this and it’s great to make links within the community.

Yildirim hopes to continue offering his free services for the foreseeable future.

He said: “In the future, I could possibly offer this service to other homes and services in the area.”