Pizza cheese company gives minister insight into business's success on tour of HQ

A minister was given tour of a factory floor as she looked at how the North East's companies are preparing for the future.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss has spent the last two days visiting the region's specialist and hi-tech firms as she spreads the message that those leading such ventures must take opportunities open to them as they play a part in boosting Britain's economy.

She took a tour around Prima Cheese, on Seaham Grange Industrial Estate, as she highlighted improving trade figures and the fall in unemployment figures in the area.

After she visit she said it had been "great to hear from staff on their spending priorities."

The dairy processing company specialises in cheese used predominantly by pizza-making businesses.

Ms Truss also visited Metrology Software Products Ltd in Alnwick during her tour of the North East, which was set up to help her understand how the Government can use the upcoming spending review to improve lives and target spending on their priorities.

The latest figures show that total goods exports from the region rose 1.9% in the past year, increasing to £13.2 billion.

Ahead of her visit, Ms Truss said: “The North East is a beautiful part of our country that is also the home of ambitious and expanding companies across many different industries.

“The workers I am meeting on this tour range from those who make state of the art software used in manufacturing parts for fighter jets to those involved in crucial food production for exports across the globe."

In Northumberland, unemployment has fallen by 1,700 since 2010 – while in County Durham the number of people in jobs has soared by 13,000 during the last 12 months and 36,000 since 2010. Since 2010, there are more than 39,000 more businesses in the region.

The recent Spring Statement included £260 million for an innovative “Borderlands Growth Deal” that will build ties across the England-Scotland border.