Old hand Mike is in the running for major regional award

A site manager with more than 32 years’ construction industry experience has been nominated for a regional excellence award.

Mike Moat, site manager at Persimmon Homes Durham’s Aykley Woods development, is a regional finalist in the LABC Warranty Building Excellence Awards which recognise dedication and commitment to the role.

I have no plans to retire – I have had a knee replacement and I just think it important to keep active. Mike Moat

If he wins the title, which will be announced at a gala event in Newcastle on July 5, he will go forward to the national finals to be held later in the year.

Mike, 70, has been working for Persimmon Homes for more than 32 years: “I am pleased to have been nominated for the award, but it is all down to having a good team around me, from my assistant through to the trades and fork lift drivers,” he said.

“I always plan ahead and keep thinking about what I am going to need in a month’s time so that I stay on top of things and make sure we have all the material we need on time and ready to go, but the team knows the building standards and finish that is acceptable and we try and deliver that quality every time.

“I am not a hard taskmaster. I just get on with people and I think mutual respect helps get things done efficiently.”

Over his career with Persimmon Homes Mike has held a number of roles and has worked for all three of the company’s businesses in the North East.

“I come from a civil engineering background, but didn’t want to be on the road, and was offered a role at Persimmon,” he said.

“I have worked on around 20 or more sites in the North East, Teesside and now Durham, and have held a number of roles,” he added. “I have no plans to retire – I have had a knee replacement and I just think it important to keep active.

“My wife Vivienne is 68 and she is still working too, I guess we’ll both just keep going and look forward to our holidays.”