Ocado was named the first tenant in the building on the old Vaux site and now jobs at the business are proving popular.

The Ocado Group has launched a recruitment drive of up to 300 new jobs in Sunderland, as it moved to the first space at The Beam, the building on the former Vaux brewery site.

Ocado is aiming to have its Sunderland operation running before the end of the year and now, Ocado is looking to fill positions in Sunderland including advisors and managers, with a series of events being held in the city.

Here is the role you can still apply for in Sunderland:

Contact Centre Advisors

Sunderland’s Ocado team are looking for Contact Centre Advisors.

Salary: £19,200 per year.

Hours: 37.5 hours a week.

Shift pattern: The Sunderland contact centre is open seven days a week from 6am til midnight so candidates need to be flexible.

Other roles

Ocado has also been holding interviews for the roles of a Contact Centre Team Manager and Customer Service Advisors. Applications for these roles have expired but there’s still a chance to get into the business.

Interview slots were filled at the "Get to know us" day on Friday, September 27 and and Saturday, September 2 for the position as a Customer Centre Advisor but job hunters are urged to apply if they are still interested.

More of these “Get to know us" days are planned for October 17, 18, 19 and 20.

These events are aimed at those who apply for the new roles for interviews with candidates, details of employee benefits and an overview of the company’s vision.

Successful candidates will be informed the week following the final event. Ocado plan to have most employees in place between November 4 and 18.

Since Ocado moved to Sunderland, they have not offered delivery in the area and this doesn’t look to change any time soon.