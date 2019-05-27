NRL has Quay to growth after moving to Sunderland’s Quay Weat

Leading technical and engineering recruitment agency NRL is on the move.

The firm has set up a new branch at Quay West Business Village in Sunderland as it gears up for future growth.

NRL, a specialist in the recruitment of permanent and contract staff in technical, engineering and construction sectors, has been established for more than 35 years and operates from over 11 sites across the UK.

The company recently moved its North East base to Quay West Business Village, owned and managed by Adderstone Group, after recognising that a significant amount of investment was being made into the city.

Quay West, in its riverside location on the River Wear, is surrounded by the industrial sectors that NRL support.

For almost 30 years NRL’s North East branch has been located in Washington, so the team spent a considerable amount of time researching premises before making a decision on their new office location.

Branch Manager Emma Lowden said: “We knew that during any branch move the location was paramount for us.

“Quay West was the obvious choice. The Business Park has excellent connections to the rest of the region and the wider UK and being located on the park here in Sunderland provides us with the perfect base from which to engage with key audiences operating within the sectors that we supply.

“The new office’s modern style perfectly fits our business, and the easy access in the heart of the city’s industry helps us provide the most seamless service possible.”

Amy Riley, Commercial Estates Manager at Adderstone Group said: “We are delighted that we were able to fulfil NRL’s branch move to Quay West Business Park as we know how long they had been looking for the right commercial space.

“They are a well-established recruitment agency with impressive growth plans for the future.

“We are privileged to be able to accommodate their expansion at Quay West and look forward to supporting the team in the future.”

To find out more about moving to Quay West Business Village, contact the Adderstone Group Estates team 0191 269 9944 or commercialestates@adderstonegroup.com