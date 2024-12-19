North East STEM Foundation welcomes Tees Maritime Cluster following £234,000 investment to drive growth and innovation in Tees Valley
Following months of anticipation, the Department for Transport (DfT) has approved the Cluster's funding bid, awarding £117,000 in match funding, bringing the total project funding to £234,000.
The initial Project Delivery Group to lobby for the Cluster’s creation was facilitated by PD Ports, as the River Tees Statutory Harbour Authority, with support from AV Dawson Limited (Port of Middlesbrough), the Tees and Hartlepool Port Users Association (THPUA), Elite Consult, Womble Bond Dickinson LLP, Steel Benders UK, Clive Owen LLP along with a number of other key regional stakeholders.
Incorporated as a not-for-profit organisation, a robust board of directors has also been appointed, representing diverse expertise from leading organisations such as Teesside University, PD Ports, RBT, and SeerBI.
The Cluster will focus on three primary objectives: promoting maritime skills and careers to secure a strong pipeline of talent for future growth, encouraging development of Tees Valley maritime business ecosystem to foster collaboration and innovation, and showcasing the Tees Valley’s maritime capabilities to attract new investment and drive economic growth.
The NESF has long been a champion for the integration of education and industry to prepare young people for the jobs of the future.
Tania Cooper MBE said: "The establishment of the Tees Maritime Cluster marks a significant milestone for Tees Valley, particularly by uniting businesses, educators, and innovators to help the region prosper and aligns perfectly with the NESF’s mission, to ensure that every young person, regardless of their background, has access to high-quality STEM education in a modern environment supported by employers which will future-proof both local industries and the economy.
“The project team, featuring representatives from PD Ports, Womble Bond Dickinson, Clive Owen, Elite Consult, and others, has worked tirelessly to ensure the initiative meets all government requirements and is ready to make an immediate impact.
“This collaborative effort will not only create a robust pipeline of skills and opportunities for our region but also position Tees Valley as a leading hub for maritime investment and growth. I am proud to see the hard work of so many dedicated stakeholders come to fruition, and I look forward to the transformative impact this Cluster will have on our communities and economy."