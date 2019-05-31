No rewinding for Sunderland engineering boss Darren

A Sunderland-based electric motor repair business is creating new jobs and attracting major new customers by expanding its services.

Wearside Rewinds and Services has introduced a drainage division which delivers drainage repairs, including an innovative solution that saves time and disruption for businesses.

The firm has been an established business for over 30 years and current owner Darren Burton bought the company in the early 1990s with his father Richard.

Since then the company has grown considerably and expanded its range of services. It has built a strong reputation with local authorities, facilities management, engineering and manufacturing companies, including many suppliers to Nissan, for the quality of its work.

“Our success is no secret - we’re honest, transparent and guarantee great customer service,” said Darren.

“Securing the services of the best people has underpinned this growth and we pride ourselves on having an elite team of engineers and electricians who are committed to delivering excellent technical assistance combined with first class customer service.

“Alongside this continued growth the company ethos has been to develop and maintain strong customer relationships. We want our customers to know that their needs are paramount and that we will always put their interests first. We have 12 vehicles on the road to ensure we can respond quickly.

“We’ve gone from 400 sq. ft in our first plant, to 4000 sq. ft in our current plant at Hertburn Industrial Estate, Washington. We now have 12 employees and will be taking on another two or three this year because of the growth of our drainage repair work.”

Sunderland City Council has worked with Wearside Rewinds and Services for many years.

Darren said: “The business investment team at Sunderland City Council has been fantastic. They’ve advised and supported us across the years, on key matters such as major equipment and setting up a website, both of which have helped us win new business.”

Coun Michael Mordey, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Wearside Rewinds and Services is proud of its reputation for customer excellence, and ambitious in looking for new areas to offer its services.

“It’s great the company has thrived in Sunderland.”