Nissan Sunderland opens apprenticeship scheme to provide around 100 new roles - here's how to register interest

The scheme, which will see successful applicants embark on a mixture of classroom and vocational training, will see around 100 training and employment opportunities in areas including manufacturing, quality, maintenance and business administration.

The opportunity to join the Nissan team comes just months after the company and partners including Envision AESC and Sunderland City Council announced EV36Zero, a £1bn flagship Electric Vehicle Hub accelerating the company’s journey to carbon neutrality.

Nissan Sunderland Plant Engineering Director Damian Wheeler, is one of 2,000 people who began their career as an apprentice at Nissan. Starting as an apprentice in 1987, Damian has gone onto lead the plant’s Maintenance and Engineering team and now hopes the new scheme will enable others to follow in his footsteps.

He said: “Back in 1987 what appealed to me most was the opportunity to learn and earn at the same time. Nissan was new to the North East and the opportunities they had available were fantastic.

“Fast forward 35 years and we’re embarking on the EV36Zero journey to electrification with the launch of a new electric vehicle, a battery gigafactory as well as a world-first renewable energy micro-grid. There’s never been a more exciting time to join the plant.”

The scheme will be overseen by the company’s training lead, Ian Green, who was recently recognised as Apprentice Champion of the Year at the National Apprenticeship Awards.

The award recognises and celebrates those who are passionate about apprenticeships and who champion the training of young people.

Ian, who has worked at Nissan since 1991, has been a key figure in the training team for 25 years and has been one of the key drivers behind the development of the new scheme.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be recognised for this award. For me personally it’s such a proud moment.

“But I also pay tribute to the entire apprenticeship team at Nissan. It’s their hard work, commitment and enthusiasm that help our apprentices realise their hopes and visions for the future.”

The Nissan Sunderland Apprenticeship Scheme is now open. Anyone interested can register to attend an open event on December 16.

Further information can be found on the company’s website.

