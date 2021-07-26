Nissan confirm staff have been disciplined over breaking Covid rules after reports of faking self-isolation
Employees at Nissan’s Sunderland plant have been disciplined after faking self-isolation alerts to get time off work, it has been reported.
The Japanese car giant has confirmed that ‘a small number of staff’ at the Sunderland plant have been disciplined after using fake self-isolation screenshots from the NHS Covid app to gain time off work.
The Mirror has reported that “up to 60 employees” faced disciplinary action over the issue however Nissan has said on Monday, July 26, that the numbers quoted in those reports are not ones that the company recognises though the firm declined to say how many staff have faced action.
A Nissan spokesperson said: “A small number of our staff have been disciplined after breaking Covid-19 rules.”
On Thursday, July 15, production in certain areas of the plant had to be adjusted as hundreds of staff were required to self-isolate.
At the time, a spokesperson commented: “Production in certain areas of the plant has been adjusted as we manage a number of staff being required to self-isolate following close contact with Covid-19.”
The latest adjustment to production is just one in a long line of disruption at the Sunderland plant caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In June, Nissan used the furlough scheme for hundreds of its workers after positive cases at the factory, leading to the suspension of production on parts of both its lines.
At that point, it said it was only its night shift which was affected, with fewer than 50 cases, with most self-isolating as a precaution.